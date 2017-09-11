Electricity bills of Elektrum customers in Latvia to grow 0-15% next year

Electricity bills of Elektrum customers will grow by 0-15% starting from January 1, 2019, Latvenergo power company project manager Ilvija Livmane said LETA.

Price changes are individual and depend on the amount of consumed electricity. “Price may even differ within limits of one and the same product. For example, if the consumer uses Elektrum 600+ product, price per kWh will differ for a customer who consumes 600 kWH and for a customer who consumes 900 kWh a month,” she said.





She said that in the first ten months of this year compared to the respective period last year electricity price on the bourse has risen by 49%. Livmane also underscored that electricity price is just one of the components in the bill – about one third of the total payment. “The electricity section in household bills will increase by 33-35%, but the total bills will rise just by 0-15%. For a significant part of customers, protected consumers, will not see any change at all,” she said.





Meanwhile, Janis Bethers, the board chairman of Enefit, a subsidiary of Eesti Energia, told LETA that electricity prices in the market are fluctuating by hour. "We are not announcing prices once a year, we are setting them in line with the market situation. Changes starting from January 1 sound like an out-dated method," he said.