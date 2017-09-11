Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
Lithuania's Litgrid sees Q1-3 net profit slump to EUR 2.68 mln
Consolidated revenue increased by 19.9% y-o-y to 140.429 mln
euros, the company said in its performance report for the three quarters.
Revenue from electricity transmission and related services
rose by 19.2% to 126.031 mln euros, accounting for 89.7% of the total sales
revenue. Other revenue increased by 26.9% to 14.398 mln euros.
The group's EBITDA for the three quarters declined by
19.2% y-o-y to 24.397 mln euros and the EBITDA margin was down by 8.4 prercentage
points to 17.4%.
The system operator transmitted a total of 7.661 bn
kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity via its high-voltage lines during the
reporting period, up 4.1% from a year ago, including 6.905 billion kWh to
customers of Energijos Skirstymo
Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO), up 4.9%.
Epso-G, a holding
company owned by the Lithuanian Energy Ministry, holds 97.5% of shares in Litgrid, which is listed in the
Secondary List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
