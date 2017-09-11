Lithuania's Litgrid sees Q1-3 net profit slump to EUR 2.68 mln

Lithuania's electricity transmission grid operator Litgrid saw its consolidated net profits for January through September plunge to 2.68 mln euros, down from 7.317 mln euros in the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

Consolidated revenue increased by 19.9% y-o-y to 140.429 mln euros, the company said in its performance report for the three quarters.





Revenue from electricity transmission and related services rose by 19.2% to 126.031 mln euros, accounting for 89.7% of the total sales revenue. Other revenue increased by 26.9% to 14.398 mln euros.





The group's EBITDA for the three quarters declined by 19.2% y-o-y to 24.397 mln euros and the EBITDA margin was down by 8.4 prercentage points to 17.4%.





The system operator transmitted a total of 7.661 bn kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity via its high-voltage lines during the reporting period, up 4.1% from a year ago, including 6.905 billion kWh to customers of Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO), up 4.9%.

Epso-G, a holding company owned by the Lithuanian Energy Ministry, holds 97.5% of shares in Litgrid, which is listed in the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.