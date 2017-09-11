Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider

The price of electricity rose 11% in Lithuania over a week, and the growth was the fastest among the Baltic states. A drop of 30% in the generation capacity of the Estonian-Finnish power link EstLink contributed to the rise in power prices in the region, informs LETA/BNS referring to Lithuania's independent power provider Elektrum Lietuva.

The power price in Lithuania grew to 53.75 euros per MWh last week. It rose 10% to 53.47 euro in Latvia and increased 9% to 49.13 euros in Estonia.





On November 5-11, 2018, compared to the previous week, power consumption was up 2% to 554GWh in the Baltic states. The power demand rose 6% to 244GWh in Lithuania, was flat at 145GWh in Latvia and inched down 1% to 166GWh in Estonia.





Power production increased 23% to 415GWh in the Baltic states over a week. It jumped 65% to 110GWh in Latvia went up 24% to 251GWh in Estonia, and dropped 22% to 53GWh in Lithuania.





All the three Baltic states generated 75% of power they needed. Power production exceeded consumption by 52% in Estonia, and Lithuania and Latvia generated 22 and 76% of power they needed respectively.