Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 13:20
Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
The power price in Lithuania grew to 53.75 euros per MWh last week. It
rose 10% to 53.47 euro in Latvia and increased 9% to 49.13 euros in Estonia.
On November 5-11, 2018, compared to the previous week, power consumption
was up 2% to 554GWh in the Baltic states. The power demand rose 6% to 244GWh in
Lithuania, was flat at 145GWh in Latvia and inched down 1% to 166GWh in
Estonia.
Power production increased 23% to 415GWh in the Baltic states over a
week. It jumped 65% to 110GWh in Latvia went up 24% to 251GWh in Estonia, and
dropped 22% to 53GWh in Lithuania.
All the three Baltic states generated 75% of power they needed. Power
production exceeded consumption by 52% in Estonia, and Lithuania and Latvia
generated 22 and 76% of power they needed respectively.
