Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 13:20
Eesti Energia planning new oil shale mine in NE Estonia
Where the extraction permit for the Uus-Kivioli mine authorized in 2011
got definitively tangled up in litigation last year; this time, however, Eesti Energia hopes for a smoother
process as it intends to cooperate with their biggest competitor, Viru Keemia Grupp, the northeast Estonia
based oil shale mining and oil shale energy company.
Veljo
Aleksandrov, project manager at Eesti Energia said that the two companies are cooperating to ensure
less of an impact on the environment, and an optimal, more rational and
cost-effective solution.
At a public meeting on Monday evening, a people's initiative was
presented, along with the opinion that the municipal council could delay their
answer to the Estonian Environmental Board until next year.
Chairman of the municipal council Risto Lindeberg said that the
items in the initiative have to be reviewed. "At a glance, it seemed that
most of them are already included in the municipality's proposal. A request for
delay must be thoroughly substantiated," he said.
Luganuse municipal council will present their position on the planned
mine on Wednesday. In case of a refusal, the government has the last say
regarding the extraction permit, ERR said.
Tiit
Rahe, chief mineral resources specialist at the Estonian Environmental Board,
noted that the government's decision overrules that of the rural
municipality's.
