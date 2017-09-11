Construction, Energy, EU – CIS, Gas
Nord Stream 2 Has Laid over 200 Kilometres of Pipeline
The Nord Stream 2 Project is progressing as planned. Over 200 kilometres of pipeline has been laid in the Baltic Sea to date. Some 20 vessels are operating simultaneously to ensure timely completion of the pipeline.
Pipelay barge Castoro Dieci has completed her scope in the Bay of Greifswald in Germany. Audacia continues pipelay in the German territorial waters, while Solitaire is laying pipe in the Finnish Exclusive Economic Zone. All works are being carried out according to the permits received.
All 200,000 steel pipes required for the pipeline have been delivered from the pipe mills to the two coating plants. So far, over 72% of them have been concrete weight coated and are being delivered to pipelay vessels from the logistics hubs around the clock.
