Ecology, Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania, Mergers and take-overs
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 23:11
Lithuanian Energy paid Gusiatinas 22 mln euros for his wind farms
Lietuvos Energija acquired
100% shares of Vejo Vatas and Vejo Gusis and the shareholder’s claim
rights. The transaction was finalized on November 5, the company announced via
the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange.
Vejo Vatas operates
a wind farm of 14.9 MW and Vejo Gusis
operates two wind farms with the capacities of 10 MW and 9.1 MW.
"Such acquisitions correspond to the strategy of the company, expand
and diversify its activities, increase the group’s value, as well as dividends
paid to the State. Following this transaction, the company became the second
largest producer of wind energy in the Baltic States, occupying 9% of the total
market," Lietuvos Energija said.
The acquired winds farms will have an 86.9 euro MW feed-in tariff for
another four or five years. The group has an objective to have 400MW green
energy generation capacities in the Baltic states and Poland by 2020.
- 07.11.2018 Lithuania's Novaturas sales up 30%
- 07.11.2018 Germany's Rewe takes control of Lithuanian supermarket chain Iki
- 07.11.2018 Estonian competition watchdog grants Enefit Green permission to buy Nelja Energia
- 07.11.2018 Latvijas Gaze Group raises turnover 2.9%, makes 18.5 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 07.11.2018 Klaipeda councilor to attend economic forum in Crimea
- 07.11.2018 Klaipeda to cut port dues for large container ships
- 07.11.2018 Rewe стала мажоритарным акционером Iki и планирует расширение бизнеса в Литве
- 07.11.2018 BaltCap Izaugsmes fonds приобрел 30% долей капитала сети АЗС Kool Latvija
- 07.11.2018 Lietuvos energija заплатила за парки ветроустановок 22 млн. евро
- 07.11.2018 KIK поддержал строительство восьми заправок биометаном на сумму в 1,1 млн. евро