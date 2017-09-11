Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva
Week-on-week, the average price of electricity fell by 2% to 45.24 euros
per megawatt-hour (MWh) in Estonia, but rose by 1% in both Latvia and
Lithuania, to 48.46 euros and 48.43 euros, respectively, the independent
electricity supplier said.
A slight decrease in production in hydro power plants and annual
maintenance at a Swedish nuclear power facility drove electricity prices
higher, but strong winds somewhat improved the situation, it added.
The Baltic region's overall electricity production grew by 6% on October
29 through November 4 from a week earlier to 334 gigawatt-hours
(GWh).
Lithuania was the only of the three countries to register a decline in
power generation, down 15% to 68 GWh. Production increased by 16% to 199 GWh in
Estonia and by 6% to 67 GWh in Latvia.
