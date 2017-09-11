Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva

Vilniaus, 06.11.2018.
Electricity prices edged up in Lithuania and Latvia last week, but went down in Estonia, Elektrum Lietuva said, noting that power production in Lithuania dropped by 15%, cities LETA/BNS.

Week-on-week, the average price of electricity fell by 2% to 45.24 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in Estonia, but rose by 1% in both Latvia and Lithuania, to 48.46 euros and 48.43 euros, respectively, the independent electricity supplier said. 


A slight decrease in production in hydro power plants and annual maintenance at a Swedish nuclear power facility drove electricity prices higher, but strong winds somewhat improved the situation, it added.


The Baltic region's overall electricity production grew by 6% on October 29 through November 4 from a week earlier to 334 gigawatt-hours (GWh). 


Lithuania was the only of the three countries to register a decline in power generation, down 15% to 68 GWh. Production increased by 16% to 199 GWh in Estonia and by 6% to 67 GWh in Latvia.

 




