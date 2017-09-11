Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva

Electricity prices edged up in Lithuania and Latvia last week, but went down in Estonia, Elektrum Lietuva said, noting that power production in Lithuania dropped by 15%, cities LETA/BNS.

Week-on-week, the average price of electricity fell by 2% to 45.24 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in Estonia, but rose by 1% in both Latvia and Lithuania, to 48.46 euros and 48.43 euros, respectively, the independent electricity supplier said.





A slight decrease in production in hydro power plants and annual maintenance at a Swedish nuclear power facility drove electricity prices higher, but strong winds somewhat improved the situation, it added.





The Baltic region's overall electricity production grew by 6% on October 29 through November 4 from a week earlier to 334 gigawatt-hours (GWh).





Lithuania was the only of the three countries to register a decline in power generation, down 15% to 68 GWh. Production increased by 16% to 199 GWh in Estonia and by 6% to 67 GWh in Latvia.