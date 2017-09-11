Number of places of electricity consumption in Estonia climbs above 724,500

The number of places of consumption of electricity in Estonia totaled roughly 724,500 at the end of October 2018, informs LETA/BNS referring to the transmission system operator Elering.

Of the places of consumption, about 143,300 use the universal service, buying electricity from a local network operator without a contract. The number of those who have concluded a contract on the purchase of electricity with a specific electricity seller is 581,200.





The number of places of consumption of electricity grew by over 300 in October 2018 compared with the previous month. Starting from the beginning of November, contracts with the same seller will be extended or new contracts will be entered into on approximately 3,000 occasions. Service providers will be changed in 1,000 places of consumption next month.





According to Elering's Estfeed data exchange platform, the places of natural gas consumption totaled 56,300 at the end of October. Approximately 100 places of consumption with a network contract were added compared with the previous month, while the number of places of consumption compared with the same time the year before has grown by over 600. In approximately 1,400 places of consumption, natural gas is being bought without a gas contract and by using a universal service. In October, approximately 300 new contracts were entered into for the purchasing of gas.