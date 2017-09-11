Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
Number of places of electricity consumption in Estonia climbs above 724,500
Of the
places of consumption, about 143,300 use the universal service, buying electricity
from a local network operator without a contract. The number of those who have
concluded a contract on the purchase of electricity with a specific electricity
seller is 581,200.
The number
of places of consumption of electricity grew by over 300 in October 2018
compared with the previous month. Starting from the beginning of November,
contracts with the same seller will be extended or new contracts will be
entered into on approximately 3,000 occasions. Service providers will be
changed in 1,000 places of consumption next month.
According
to Elering's Estfeed data exchange
platform, the places of natural gas consumption totaled 56,300 at the end of
October. Approximately 100 places of consumption with a network contract were
added compared with the previous month, while the number of places of
consumption compared with the same time the year before has grown by over 600.
In approximately 1,400 places of consumption, natural gas is being bought
without a gas contract and by using a universal service. In October,
approximately 300 new contracts were entered into for the purchasing of gas.
