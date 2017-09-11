Russian deputy PM: Tallink, Alexela could buy our LNG

Russia is able to cover the whole Europe's shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG), Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said after a meeting of the Finnish-Russian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, while Interfax was told that possible customers of Gazprom's future compressor station include Estonian shipper Tallink and Alexela Group, reported LETA/BNS.

"This issue was not discussed today as at the moment there are no problems with supply. If there is demand, we will be able to cover the need of the whole of Europe," Kozak replied to a question on what he estimated the export potential of Russia's LNG to be in Finland.





At the end of the year, Gazprom is to open a compressor station in Portovaya on the coast of the Baltic Sea with an estimated production capacity of 1.5 mln tons of LNG a year. Interfax was told possible clients included the Estonian natural gas and electricity seller Eesti Gaas, shipper Tallink and Alexela Energia AS.





In addition to Estonian businesses, other possible buyers of Russia's LNG included Yara International, Shell Western LNG B.V., Haminan Energia Oy, Outokumpu Oy, SSAB, Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB and Ovako AB.





It was also announced on Tuesday that the Russian gas producer Novatek intends to open an LNG plant in Vysotsk, Vyborgsky District, at the end of this year or the start of 2019. The plant is expected to produce 660,000 tons of liquefied natural gas in the first phase. LNG will be produced for smaller European consumers and for bunkering.