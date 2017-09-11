Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 26.9%

During the first nine months of 2018, power generation at Latvian hydro power plants dropped 26.9% from the same period a year ago, informs LETA referring to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau of Latvia.

In the first nine months of 2018, the hydro power plants in Latvia generated 2.218 bln kWh of electric power in contrast to 3.034 bln kWh generated in January-September 2017.





Combined heat-and-power (cogeneration) plants generated 2.929 bln kWh of electric power, up 30.9% from the first nine months of 2017 when they generated 2.238 bln kWh of electricity.





Wind farms generated 89 mln kW of electricity in the first nine months of 2018, down 15.2% from the same period last year when they generated 105 mln kWh of power.





In 2017, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 4.368 bln kWh of electric power, cogeneration plants produced 2.968 bln kWh and wind farms 153 mln kWh.