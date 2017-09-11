Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Oil

Orlen Lithuania's net profit slumps 51% to 71 mln euros

Orlen Lietuva, the Lithuanian unit of Poland's oil group Orlen, saw its net profit for the nine months through September od 2018 slump down by 51% to 71.3 mln euros, from 145.4 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian company's sales revenue rose by 20% year-on-year to 3.337 bln euros, Poland's Orlen said in its performance report for January through September of 2018.




