Orlen Lithuania's net profit slumps 51% to 71 mln euros
Orlen Lietuva, the Lithuanian unit of Poland's oil group Orlen, saw its net profit for the nine months through September od 2018 slump down by 51% to 71.3 mln euros, from 145.4 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.
The Lithuanian company's sales revenue rose by 20% year-on-year to 3.337 bln euros, Poland's Orlen said in its performance report for January through September of 2018.
