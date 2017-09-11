Conexus Baltic Grid submits new gas transmission tariff plan

Conexus Baltic Grid submitted to the Public Utilities Commission (regulator) a new gas transmission tariff plan, which has been drafted in accordance with the situation in the Latvian gas market and provides for a hike of the gas tariffs, informs LETA.

According to the draft tariff plan, gas bills for households using natural gas for cooking will rise by 0.04 euros per month. For households using natural gas for heating homes and water, the gas transmission and storage tariff will climb 1.50 euros per month.





Conexus submitted the new draft tariff plan already at the end of October to timely prepare for the injection of gas into the Incukalns underground gas storage facility.





Conexus Baltic Grid, which has taken over natural gas storage and transmission functions from Latvijas Gaze, was established on December 22, 2016. Its largest shareholders are Russian Gazprom (34.1%), Marguerite Fund (29.1%), Germany's Uniper Ruhrgas International GmbH (18.3%) and Itera Latvija (16%) or the same as Latvijas Gaze shareholders.