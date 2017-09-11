Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.10.2018, 08:37
Conexus Baltic Grid submits new gas transmission tariff plan
According to the draft tariff plan, gas bills for households using
natural gas for cooking will rise by 0.04 euros per month. For households using
natural gas for heating homes and water, the gas transmission and storage
tariff will climb 1.50 euros per month.
Conexus submitted
the new draft tariff plan already at the end of October to timely prepare for
the injection of gas into the Incukalns underground gas storage facility.
Conexus Baltic Grid, which
has taken over natural gas storage and transmission functions from Latvijas Gaze, was established on
December 22, 2016. Its largest shareholders are Russian Gazprom (34.1%), Marguerite
Fund (29.1%), Germany's Uniper
Ruhrgas International GmbH (18.3%) and Itera
Latvija (16%) or the same as Latvijas
Gaze shareholders.
