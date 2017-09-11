Energy, EU – CIS, Gas, Gas Market , Legislation, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 17.10.2018, 10:09
Poland attacks EU's Gazprom deal in court
The deal struck in May allowed Gazprom to avoid billions in
fines after eastern EU members like Poland and the Baltics claimed the Russian
giant had abused its dominant position as a gas provider in their region.
The settlement with the EU came after Gazprom agreed to
benchmark prices in eastern Europe against prices in the rest of Europe, and to
drop clauses restricting the re-export of gas by clients.
But PGNiG alleged in a Tuesday statement that Gazprom has
"not ceased to violate EU law" and that the settlement has allowed it
to "continue to inflate gas prices to its recipients in Central and
Eastern Europe."
PGNiG said in an emailed statement that it had
"appealed to the European Court of Justice of the EU in Luxembourg against
the May 24, 2018 decision of the European Commission ending years of anti-trust
proceedings against Gazprom.
It added that the "commission failed to exercise due
diligence" preparing its decision that was "issued in gross conflict
with the evidence collected and in breach of a number of provisions of EU
law."
Germany is understood to be a major backer of the deal as it
nurtures special relations with Gazprom, a major national energy provider through
the Nordstream pipeline.
Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has maintained
close ties to the company and to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The EU has been investigating Gazprom since 2011 over claims
it abused its dominant position with unfair prices and restrictive terms in
eight EU countries, all former satellites of the Soviet empire keen to ease
their dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
To this end, Poland has begun importing LNG from the US and
Qatar.
- 16.10.2018 Much has been achieved in reducing the number of non-citizens in Latvia since 2008 – Foreign Ministry
- 16.10.2018 Maxima supermarket collapse in 2013 could have been caused by fire on supermarket's roof – construction engineer
- 16.10.2018 Former MP Klavins sentenced to 120 hours of community service and repay 9,948 euros to the national budget
- 16.10.2018 На внеочередном собрании Latvijas auto смещен совет ассоциации
- 16.10.2018 После завершения ремонта NordBalt электроэнергия в Балтии дешевеет
- 16.10.2018 На обрушение Maxima мог повлиять пожар во время строительства – обвиняемый инженер-строитель
- 16.10.2018 За 10 лет в Латвии значительно сократилось количество неграждан – доклад ООН
- 16.10.2018 New fuel labels in the EU states: Commission’s initiative
- 16.10.2018 Latvian president promulgates bill on publishing KGB files
- 16.10.2018 Президент Латвии провозгласил закон о публикации документов КГБ