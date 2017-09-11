New fuel labels in the EU states: Commission’s initiative

Analytics, Energy, Good for Business, Legislation, Modern EU
Presently, transport
means in the EU still heavily rely on oil/petrol/diesel, etc. It is known that
energy efficiency in transport and effective transport management can
substantially reduce oil consumption and emissions. Most optimal way is to invest
in alternative fuel solutions, which can help decarbonise transport by
gradually substituting the fossil energy sources, which are responsible for the
CO2 emissions from transport. Research and technological development have led
to successful demonstrations of alternative fuel solutions for all transport
modes. Consumers’ market is taking-up, which at the same time requires
additional policy action.
Short history
The latest
approaches to solve this burning issue, the Directive 2014/94/EU on the
deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure (as part of the Clean Power for
Transport strategy), was adopted in 2014, aiming to facilitate the
development of a single market for alternative fuels for transport in Europe.
Note: The
Directive 94/2014 on the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure is seen
here.
This Directive also called for a way for setting up appropriate consumer information on fuels, including a clear and sound indication of the compatibility between different fuels and cars. The call for better consumer information arose from the multiplicity of fuel choices becoming available on the market, in particular with the roll-out of new alternative fuels.
In view of
this increasing choice of fuels facing consumers, the Directive mandated the
European Committee for Standardization (CEN) to come up with industry-wide
standards that would improve existing information.
CEN adopted
on 12 October 2016 a special standard EN 16942, “Fuels-identification of
vehicle compatibility - graphical expression for consumer information”, which actually
enters into force 2 years later, on 12 October 2018.
Then a new
standard “EN 17186:2019” laying down harmonized identifiers for power supply
for electric road vehicles is expected to be adopted in early 2019.
In May
2018, the Commission also adopted an Implementing Regulation on Fuel Price
Comparison which establishes a common methodology to facilitate the comparison
of prices of the different fuels in a common unit (euro vs. national currency)
taking into account the energy content of the fuel and the energy efficiency of
the vehicle.
Source:
Commission press release is seen here.
All EU
member states, as well as the EEA countries (plus the Former Yugoslav Republic
of Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and Turkey) are going to have since this
October a “unified set” of new common and harmonised fuel labels too.
New fuel
labels will be compulsory on newly produced vehicles and at all filling
stations dispensing petrol, diesel, hydrogen, compressed natural gas, liquefied
natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas fuels.
These
labels will be placed on the nozzles of all filling pumps, on the pumps
themselves and in the immediate proximity of the fuel filler flap/cap of newly
produced passenger cars, mopeds, on all kinds of motorcycles, light commercial and
heavy-duty commercial vehicles, as well as buses and coaches. The labels should
also appear in the vehicle owner's manuals and in the electronic handbooks.
New
labels to avoid confusion
The growing
diversity of fuels available on the EU petrol market implies an increasing need
to provide drivers with clear and straightforward information on the
compatibility of the fuels sold at filling stations and on their vehicles. The
increasing diversity of fuel denominations and brands can sometimes lead to
confusion for consumers and businesses, especially in the European free-movement
area.
One of the
initial directives in this regard, the Directive 2014/94/EU on the deployment
of alternative fuels infrastructure required the EU member states and those of
the EEA states to improve the information given to consumers who are faced with
such a choice of fuels for their vehicle.
In order to help consumers select the appropriate fuel for their vehicles in Europe, new labeling requirements have been agreed for newly produced vehicles and fuel filling stations. The newly common fuel labels will provide improved information in a harmonized and easy-to-read manner.
Three new
labels’ groups
The new labels
are divided into three groups, with a unique identifying shape for each type of
fuel: gasoline will be marked with an E inside a circle, diesel with a B inside
a square, and gaseous fuels will be marked with a rhombus. The information
inside the shape indicates the maximum biofuel content in the fuel that is
recommended for use by the vehicle that is equipped with the new label. The
size of the labels is: at fueling stations, 13mm diameter minimum for the
nozzle and 30mm diameter minimum for the fuel-dispensing unit; in new cars'
fuel flap/clap, 13mm diameter minimum.
= Gasoline-type
fuels: used
various circles, e.g. E5, E10, E85, etc. (“E” stands for specific
bio-components present in petrol).
= Diesel-type
fuels: square. B7, B10, XTL, etc. (“B” stands
for specific biodiesel components present in diesel, the XTL stands for
synthetic diesel and indicates that it is not derived from crude oil).
= Gaseous-type
fuels (e.g.
CNG, LNG, LPG and H2-hydrogen) diamond signs.
Note:
There is copyright on all three label groups adopted by the European Committee
for Standardization.
In addition
to the fuel identifiers, the EU states can provide additional consumer
information on the characteristics of the fuels on the refueling pump.
These new
labels do not intend to replace any existing quality, safety, or performance
recommendations, or marketing or branding communication currently featured in
re-fuelling points, vehicle fuel caps or vehicle manuals names.
The new
fuel labeling complements the information needs of a vehicle user arriving at a
refueling point facility as regards to the compatibility between a fuel and
motor vehicle engine so that consumer can easily distinguish amongst fuel types
and grades (e.g. petrol, diesel, LPG, natural gas, etc.) and the compatibility
of those fuels with their vehicle's engine.
Legislation in effect
The
European legislation requires the labels only for new vehicles placed on the
market for the first time or registered as of 12 October 2018.
As for
electric vehicles, in the case of hybrid-electric vehicles, the driver will
still need to refuel with the appropriate fuel.
A similar
set of labels for electric vehicles on recharging points to guide drivers on
the recharging of the vehicle batteries is currently being designed. A new
standard “EN 17186:2019” laying down harmonized identifiers for power supply
for electric road vehicles is expected to be adopted by the European Committee
for Standardization (CEN) in early 2019.
The
corresponding labeling requirements shall also apply to all recharging points
and electric road vehicles registered on the territory of the EU member states
as of 24 months after its adoption.
The labels
are the result of the standards developed by European standardization bodies
with the participation of industry, consumer and civic society representatives.
A specific task force under the European Committee for Standardization, CEN
Technical Committee 441 (TC441) worked on the design and format of new labels
to comply with the general prescriptions of Directive 2014/94/EU. The
participants of the task force included experts from the EU vehicle and fuel
industries, NGOs representing consumers, national standard bodies, a number of
EU governments and the European Commission.
The alternative
fuels
Alternative
fuels' are fuels or power sources which serve, at least partly, as a substitute
for fossil oil sources in the energy supply for transport and which have the
potential to contribute to its decarbonisation and enhance the environmental
performance of the transport sector. They include, for example, electric power,
hydrogen, biofuels, synthetic and paraffinic fuels, natural gas (including
biomethane) in gaseous form (compressed natural gas (CNG)) and liquefied form
(liquefied natural gas (LNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
It is
important to notice that in some cases CNG, LNG and LPG can be of 100% fossil
origin.
European
transport is heavily dependent on oil (most of it is imported) and faces
increasing fuel supply insecurity as oil comes from increasingly unstable
regions of the world, and a high and rising oil import bill which causes a
deficit in the balance of trade.
Both the EU
and the member states are certain that the EU transport sector must diversify
its energy sources.
The Commission's
Transport 2050 Strategy (adopted in 2011) has been aimed at breaking the EU
transport's dependence on oil; it proposed a target of 60% greenhouse gas
emissions reduction by 2050. Besides, it had set goals for the different modes
of transport, including CO2-free city logistics in major urban centers by 2030,
halving the use of conventionally fuelled cars in urban transport by 2030, and
phasing them out in cities by 2050.
It also
envisaged a 40% CO2-low aviation fuels by 2050, and 40% CO2 emissions reduction
from ships. These goals cannot be achieved with conventional fuels but require
a big share of alternative fuels.
Alternative
fuels can help to reduce Europe's air quality problems. It is estimated that
there were 420.000 premature deaths from air pollution in the EU in 2010. Much
of the air pollution is caused by petrol and diesel burning motor vehicles.
Energy
efficiency in transport and effective transport management can substantially
contribute to reducing emissions and oil consumption. However, they are not an
alternative to oil substitution but a bridge to alternative fuels. Alternative
fuels are one element of a complex policy mix to decarbonise transport, by
gradually substituting the fossil energy sources which are responsible for the CO2
emissions from transport.
In November
2017, the Commission adopted an “Action
plan on Alternative Fuels Infrastructure” (the corresponding Directive was
approved in 2014), setting forth a number of support actions to accelerate the
roll out of infrastructure as well as to increase investments, and improve
consumer acceptance. This is part of the EU’s strategy towards clean, safe and
connected mobility.
The
Commission’s Communication is seen here.
General source: Commission press release is seen here.
