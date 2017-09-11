Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Financial Services, Funds
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 16.10.2018, 07:56
Elering pays out 7.8 mln euros in renewable energy subsidy in September
Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus, Estonian holdings of Fortum Power and Heat OY energy group of
Finland, were the biggest recipients of renewable energy support in Estonia in
September, receiving altogether approximately 1.7 mln euros during the month.
Among the major recipients of support were also state-owned Enefit Green, the Nelja Energia group and Utilitas
Tallinna Elektrijaam, which all received approximately 1.5 mln euros.
Nelja Energia, based on
Northern European and Estonian capital, is the biggest producer and developer
of wind power in the Baltic states. The state-owned Eesti Energia is waiting for the approval of the Competition
Authority in order to purchase Nelja
Energia.
Enefit Green AS is a
renewable energy subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia.
OU Utilitas Tallinna
Elektrijaam is a company producing heat and electricity in
Tallinn and is owned by the AS Utilitas
Eesti group.
Altogether, Elering paid out
77.7 mln euros in renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration
support in 2017. Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus were the biggest recipients
of renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support in Estonia
in 2017, receiving altogether approximately 19.3 mln euros.
The next biggest recipients of subsidy were Enefit Green AS, which received 14.6 mln euros, companies of Nelja Energia group, which received 11.9
mln euros, and Utilitas Tallinna
Elektrijaam OU, which received 8.5 mln euros.
Renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support are
deemed state aid.
