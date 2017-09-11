Elering pays out 7.8 mln euros in renewable energy subsidy in September

Estonian transmission system operator Elering paid out altogether 7.8 mln euros in renewable energy subsidy in September 2018, while the TSO has paid out a total of 58.5 mln euros in renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support in the first nine months of 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus, Estonian holdings of Fortum Power and Heat OY energy group of Finland, were the biggest recipients of renewable energy support in Estonia in September, receiving altogether approximately 1.7 mln euros during the month.





Among the major recipients of support were also state-owned Enefit Green, the Nelja Energia group and Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam, which all received approximately 1.5 mln euros.





Nelja Energia, based on Northern European and Estonian capital, is the biggest producer and developer of wind power in the Baltic states. The state-owned Eesti Energia is waiting for the approval of the Competition Authority in order to purchase Nelja Energia.





Enefit Green AS is a renewable energy subsidiary of the Estonian state-owned energy group Eesti Energia.





OU Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam is a company producing heat and electricity in Tallinn and is owned by the AS Utilitas Eesti group.





Altogether, Elering paid out 77.7 mln euros in renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support in 2017. Fortum Eesti and Anne Soojus were the biggest recipients of renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support in Estonia in 2017, receiving altogether approximately 19.3 mln euros.





The next biggest recipients of subsidy were Enefit Green AS, which received 14.6 mln euros, companies of Nelja Energia group, which received 11.9 mln euros, and Utilitas Tallinna Elektrijaam OU, which received 8.5 mln euros.





Renewable energy support and high-efficiency cogeneration support are deemed state aid.