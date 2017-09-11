Electricity market price set to grow 20% in Lithuania

Lithuania's National Commission for Energy Control and Prices is due to decide on Monday, October 15, 2018, on a 20-percent increase in the electricity market price, which will affect the ultimate power tariffs for households, informs LETA/BNS.

The energy watchdog is expected to set a 4.348 euro cent per kWh price for this year, compared to 3.613 cents this year.





Specialists from the commission say the price change was mainly affected by a dry summer, repairs of the Lithuanian-Swedish power cable NordBalt, which blocked access to cheaper energy, as well as an increase in the price of emission permits.





The ultimate tariffs for household will be set no later than by November 30, 2018.





The average power price for households has dropped 1.2% since January of 2018.