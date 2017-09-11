Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 15.10.2018, 14:00
Electricity market price set to grow 20% in Lithuania
BC, Vilniaus, 15.10.2018.Print version
Lithuania's National Commission for Energy Control and Prices is due to decide on Monday, October 15, 2018, on a 20-percent increase in the electricity market price, which will affect the ultimate power tariffs for households, informs LETA/BNS.
The energy watchdog is expected to set a 4.348 euro cent per kWh price
for this year, compared to 3.613 cents this year.
Specialists from the commission say the price change was mainly affected
by a dry summer, repairs of the Lithuanian-Swedish power cable NordBalt, which blocked access to
cheaper energy, as well as an increase in the price of emission permits.
The ultimate tariffs for household will be set no later than by November 30,
2018.
The average power price for households has dropped 1.2% since January of
2018.
Other articles:
- 15.10.2018 European socdems discussed future of left-wing ideas in Vilnius
- 15.10.2018 Lithuania's major drugstore chains fear watchdog probe's influence on business
- 15.10.2018 Lithuania's Novaturas turnover up 30%
- 15.10.2018 В Литве рыночная цена на электроэнергию вырастет на 20% в 2019 году
- 12.10.2018 Президент Литвы наложила вето на поправки о электростанциях на сжигании отходов
- 12.10.2018 Силы обороны за 40 млн. евро закупят дальнобойные противотанковые системы
- 12.10.2018 Central banks of Lithuania and Ukraine will strengthen cooperation in the field of financial innovation
- 12.10.2018 Kesko has become one of the leaders of e-commerce in the Baltic States
- 12.10.2018 Центробанки Литвы и Украины будут сотрудничать в сфере финансовых технологий
- 12.10.2018 UNESCO will Hold Media and Information Literacy Conference in Kaunas, Lithuania