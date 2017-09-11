Lithuanian-Swedish power cable NordBalt comes only following repairs

The Lithuanian-Swedish power cable NordBalt has come online on Thursday following less than two months of repairs, Lithuanian power transmission system operator Litgrid confirmed it to LETA/BNS.

The repairs were initially planned to take place until late October but were finished more than two weeks earlier.





"NordBalt operates in the active power transmission regime," Litgrid said.





Started on Aug. 16, the repair work, involving the replacement of cable joints, had been scheduled to be finished on Oct. 28. Litgrid said last Tuesday that NordBalt would come online on Friday. But late on Wednesday, the company informed via the Nord Pool energy exchange that the repairs had been finished on Wednesday night.

"All the repair work went smoothly, and weather conditions were favorable," Daivis Virbickas, CEO of Litgrid, said on Tuesday.





Launched in February 2016, the 700MW power interconnection experienced frequent outages and it was decided to replace 22 underground cable joints on the Lithuanian side and 98 in Sweden.