Ministry preparing MPC reform proposal to ease work of new government – Aseradens

A good quality proposal for the mandatory purchase component (MPC) reform is being prepared, and it will ease the work of the next government, informs LETA referring to the Latvia’s Economics Ministry Arvils Aseradens.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Latvia on August 14, 2018, supported the Economics Ministry’s proposal to abolish MPC payments in three years. Support to the green energy would reduce from the current 1% of gross domestic product to 0.3% like in the neighboring countries.





The ministry by September 1 had to submit proposals for legislative amendments to ensure this plan, but it has not been done so far. Prime Minister of Latvia Maris Kucinskis sent a resolution to Aseradens, calling to speed up implementation of the task.





The minister told that the reform issue is still being coordinated with the responsible institutions because a number of proposals and objections had been received.





"We are planning to abolish the system, spending 200 mln euros, therefore the issue should be revised in detail and discussions are still continued," he said.





According to Aseradens, ministers might discuss the MPC reform next week, and then agree on further progress of the matter.