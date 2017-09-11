Ministry preparing MPC reform proposal to ease work of new government – Aseradens

Energy, Energy Market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
The Cabinet
of Ministers of Latvia on August 14, 2018, supported the Economics Ministry’s
proposal to abolish MPC payments in three years. Support to the green energy
would reduce from the current 1% of gross domestic product to 0.3% like in the
neighboring countries.
The
ministry by September 1 had to submit proposals for legislative amendments to
ensure this plan, but it has not been done so far. Prime Minister of Latvia Maris Kucinskis sent a resolution to
Aseradens, calling to speed up implementation of the task.
The
minister told that the reform issue is still being coordinated with the
responsible institutions because a number of proposals and objections had been
received.
"We
are planning to abolish the system, spending 200 mln euros, therefore the issue
should be revised in detail and discussions are still continued," he said.
According
to Aseradens, ministers might discuss the MPC reform next week, and then agree
on further progress of the matter.
