Monday, 08.10.2018
Lithuania putting in place barriers to power imports from Belarus' N-plant
In line with Lithuania's decision block access to its market for electricity from the Astravyets nuclear power plant under construction in neighboring Belarus, the Energy Ministry has drafted changes to the electricity trade rules and power import and export arrangements, reported LETA/BNS.
Under the amendments, which are planned to be approved next week, Lithuania-Belarus interconnectors' throughput capacity for trade will be reduced to zero as soon as technological tests for electricity generation at the Astravyets facility begin, the ministry said.
The amended rules will also restrict power imports to Lithuania through lines with Kaliningrad to the quantities normally produced but not consumed in the Russian region, thus preventing Astravyets' electricity from entering Lithuania's market via the exclave.
According to the ministry, the changes are part of measures to implement a law that the Lithuanian parliament passed last year to declare the Astravyets plant a threat to national security, environment and public health. The law also calls for blocking access to the Lithuanian market from third countries that operate unsafe nuclear power plants.
