Lithuania's Amber Grid to continue modernization of gas mains, to invest 16 mln euros

Lithuania's gas transmission system operator Amber Grid is starting the second phase of its modernization of gas mains, after which the company will be able to check the safety of four fifths of gas pipelines from the inside, informs LETA/BNS.

The maximum value of the planned work will stand at 15.9 mln euros (including VAT), and half of its will be provided by the European Union.





"The project is aimed at adapting gas mains to internal diagnostics which is necessary to identify their state as so far the state of part of the pipelines has been checked using the empirical method. (…) After the installation of this equipment, we will be able to launch special calculating devices to check the state of pipelines' walls and see if they are safe or not," Danas Janulionis, head of strategic planning and communication at Amber Grid, told.





In his words, the project will be implemented across Lithuania and the work will take around three years.





Amber Grid's board on Wednesday endorsed a contract with contractor Siauliu Dujotiekiu Statyba after the latter won the tender, and the operators' shareholders will have their say in the middle of October 2018.