Lithuania's Amber Grid to continue modernization of gas mains, to invest 16 mln euros
The maximum value of the planned work will stand at 15.9 mln euros
(including VAT), and half of its will be provided by the European Union.
"The project is aimed at adapting gas mains to internal diagnostics
which is necessary to identify their state as so far the state of part of the
pipelines has been checked using the empirical method. (…) After the
installation of this equipment, we will be able to launch special calculating
devices to check the state of pipelines' walls and see if they are safe or
not," Danas Janulionis, head of strategic planning and
communication at Amber Grid, told.
In his words, the project will be implemented across Lithuania and the
work will take around three years.
Amber Grid's board on
Wednesday endorsed a contract with contractor Siauliu Dujotiekiu Statyba after the latter won the tender, and the
operators' shareholders will have their say in the middle of October 2018.
