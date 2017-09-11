Lithuania's LDT once again sells all LNG to Shell

Gas trading company Lietuvos Dujos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply, LDT), part of the state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), has sold another LNG shipment to the Netherlands' Shell, one of the largest gas producers in the world, reported LETA/BNS.

Paulius Jakutavicius, spokesman for LDT, told his company sold the LNG shipment which arrived in the Lithuanian western port of Klaipeda in early September. The LNG shipment will be taken by Shell's bunker vessel Coral Methane which arrived in Klaipeda on Monday morning, according to data from the marinetraffic.com website.





The Coral Methane is likely to further sail to the Nynashamn LNG terminal in Sweden.

The LNG terminal operator in Lithuania, Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil), said on its website that around 7,000 cubic meters of LNG is set to be handled from the FSRU Independence.

LDT has already sold five small LNG shipments to Shell.