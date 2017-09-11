Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.10.2018, 13:52
Lithuania's LDT once again sells all LNG to Shell
BC, Vilnius, 01.10.2018.Print version
Gas trading company Lietuvos Dujos Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply, LDT), part of the state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), has sold another LNG shipment to the Netherlands' Shell, one of the largest gas producers in the world, reported LETA/BNS.
Paulius Jakutavicius,
spokesman for LDT, told his company sold the LNG shipment which arrived in the
Lithuanian western port of Klaipeda in early September. The LNG shipment will
be taken by Shell's bunker vessel Coral Methane which arrived in Klaipeda on
Monday morning, according to data from the marinetraffic.com website.
The Coral Methane is likely to further sail to the Nynashamn
LNG terminal in Sweden.
The LNG terminal operator in Lithuania, Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil), said on its website that around
7,000 cubic meters of LNG is set to be handled from the FSRU Independence.
LDT has already sold five small LNG shipments to Shell.
Other articles:
- 01.10.2018 С понедельника в Тарту начинает работу автобус-экспресс аэропорта
- 01.10.2018 Work on the Central Port in Gdansk enters the next stage
- 01.10.2018 Эстонская фирма Vopak понесла рекордные убытки
- 01.10.2018 Во время Сааремааского ралли между островом и материком будут работать три парома
- 01.10.2018 В Риге цены на горючее выросли, в Таллине и Вильнюсе упали
- 01.10.2018 LDz обсудило с Октябрьской железной дорогой обсудили возможности развития транзитного коридора в Калининградском направлении
- 01.10.2018 Single company to supply power, gas to consumers in Lithuania
- 01.10.2018 Mayor of Tallinn: Free public transport is means to encourage sustainable behavior
- 28.09.2018 Выявлены системные проблемы в распространении компенсируемых лекарств в Латвии
- 28.09.2018 Прямые инвестиции в Литве и за рубежом показали годовой прирост