Single company to supply power, gas to consumers in Lithuania

A single company, Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET), will supply electricity and gas to consumers in Lithuania as of Oct. 1 after taking over the activity of a public electricity provider from Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (ESO), informed LETA/BNS.

Vidmantas Salietis, the chief commercial officer at Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy), says nothing changes for consumers. Lietuvos Energija is concentrating its activities and has handed over electricity supply from ESO to Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas which is renamed Lietuvos Energijos Tiekimas (LET) as of Oct. 1, with Mantas Mikalajunas remaining its CEO.





In the long run, LET will be merged with Litgas. The merger is expected by the end of next year.

ESO will continue being in charge of the distribution of electricity and gas, guaranteed supply, network maintenance, management and development as well as new clients.