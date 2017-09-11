Analytics, Energy, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Gas, Gas Market , Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 28.09.2018, 12:46
Arthur D. Little analysis finds further problems with the proposed Gas Directive Amendment
The proposed directive suggests expanding EU regulation to
import pipelines from non-EU countries, risking potential legal challenges and
future international investment in gas-export infrastructure. Existing
agreements between Spain and Italy and third countries, such as Algeria, Libya,
Tunisia and Morocco, would need to be renegotiated, creating scope for counter
demands. The economic conditions for future pipeline projects such as East Med
would become less predictable, creating the risk that gas would go to non-EU
markets. Proposed derogations or exemptions cannot be guaranteed, and their
outcome is uncertain. This could have a detrimental impact on supply, and
therefore prices – the exact opposite of its stated aims.
The Spring 2018 settlement between the European Commission
and Gazprom set out binding legal obligations, with mandatory actions agreed to
prevent alleged anti-competitive behavior by Gazprom. This significantly
changes the EU gas supply landscape, rendering the amendment unnecessary,
according to ADL’s analysis. Additionally, greater liberalization
means the market is now beginning to function very well, without requiring
further legislation.
Michael Kruse, Partner and Head of Energy &
Utilities in Central Europe, explains: “The Gazprom settlement has
significantly shifted the market context compared to when the Gas Directive
amendment was first proposed. It creates a relevant, important change which
needs to be recognized in the ongoing discussions around the amendment, and our
analysis recommends carrying out a detailed impact assessment to check it is
still necessary. At the very least, the European Commission should wait for the
impact of the settlement to bed in, before introducing further changes.”
- 28.09.2018 В Эстонии почтили память жертв гибели парома Estonia
- 28.09.2018 Литовские солнечные электростанции в Польше получат финансирование от банка ING
- 28.09.2018 Dutch bank ING to help finance Lithuanians' solar farms in Poland
- 28.09.2018 The annual high-level security and defence forum “The Rīga Conference 2018” opens today
- 28.09.2018 Procurement Monitoring Bureau finds no violations in Pasazieru Vilciens’ tender for purchasing electric trains
- 28.09.2018 Wizz Air собирается летать из Таллинна в Будапешт и Афины
- 28.09.2018 В Рижской конференции примут участие более 700 экспертов в области внешней политики, дипломатии и обороны
- 27.09.2018 Жители Латвии старше 40 лет могут бесплатно проверить здоровье сердца у семейного врача
- 27.09.2018 В сентябре в Литве зафиксирована предварительная месячная инфляция 1,3%
- 27.09.2018 Ryanair по причине забастовки отменяет полеты из Литвы в Мадрид, Барселону и Жирону