Banks, Energy, EU – CIS, Financial Services, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 28.09.2018, 11:18
Dutch bank ING to help finance Lithuanians' solar farms in Poland
28.09.2018
E Energija, a Lithuanian energy group that is developing 43-megawatt solar farms in Poland together with partners, has secured funding from the Dutch bank ING for one-fourth of these projects, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.
The
European Investment Bank is currently deciding on a loan to help finance
the construction of the remaining solar farms.
E-Energija CEO Gediminas
Uloza told the paper that the ING
loan would cover more than two-thirds of the solar plant construction costs and
E-Energija would use its own funds to
finance the remaining amount.
Uloza added
that the company was interested in new solar power projects in Poland.
Under the
agreement signed with the Polish unit of ING this week, the loan is being provided to six E Energija Group companies that are
building solar farms with a total capacity of 11 MW in the neighboring
country.
E Energija owns 90% of shares in these companies via
Poland-registered Galway Investments.
