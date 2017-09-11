Dutch bank ING to help finance Lithuanians' solar farms in Poland

E Energija, a Lithuanian energy group that is developing 43-megawatt solar farms in Poland together with partners, has secured funding from the Dutch bank ING for one-fourth of these projects, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.

The European Investment Bank is currently deciding on a loan to help finance the construction of the remaining solar farms.





E-Energija CEO Gediminas Uloza told the paper that the ING loan would cover more than two-thirds of the solar plant construction costs and E-Energija would use its own funds to finance the remaining amount.





Uloza added that the company was interested in new solar power projects in Poland.





Under the agreement signed with the Polish unit of ING this week, the loan is being provided to six E Energija Group companies that are building solar farms with a total capacity of 11 MW in the neighboring country.





E Energija owns 90% of shares in these companies via Poland-registered Galway Investments.