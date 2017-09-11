Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 19.4% year-on-year in 2018

During the first eight months of 2018, power generation at Latvian hydro power plants dropped 19.4% from the same period a year ago, according to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau, cities LETA.

In the first eight months of 2018, the hydro power plants in Latvia generated 2.162 bln kWh of electric power in contrast to 2.681 bln kWh generated in January-August 2017.





Combined heat-and-power (cogeneration) plants generated 2.604 bln kWh of electric power, up 26.6% from the first eight months of 2017 when they generated 2.057 bln kWh of electricity.





Wind farms generated 72 mln kW of electricity in the first eight months of 2018, down 23.4% from the same period last year when the wind farms generated 94 mln kWh of power.





In 2017, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 4.368 bln kWh of electric power, cogeneration plants produced 2.968 bln kWh and wind farms 153 mln kWh.