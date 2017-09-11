Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 26.09.2018, 12:43
Electricity prices went down in Baltics over week – Elektrum Lietuva
BC, Vilnius, 26.09.2018.Print version
Electricity prices went down in the three Baltic states over a week, independent power provider Elektrum Lietuva says LETA/BNS.
An increase in power production in the Nord Pool exchange's trading region and the completion of annual maintenance work at Finnish and Swedish nuclear power plants were behind the drop in electricity prices.
The electricity price decreased more in Lithuania than in Latvia and less than in Estonia. The prices went down 15% and 14% in Lithuania and Latvia respectively to 55.03 euros per MWh, and the price dropped to 21% to 43.37 euros in Estonia.
Elektrum Lietuva figures for Sep. 17-23, compared with the previous week, showed that power consumption went down 12% to 426 GWh in the Baltic states. Demand dropped 14% to 120 GWh in Estonia, and 12% to 114 and 192 GWh in Lithuania and Latvia respectively.
Other articles:
- 26.09.2018 Латгалия лидирует по количеству аварий с водителями без OCTA
- 26.09.2018 British Cabinet agrees no preference for EU workers after Brexit
- 26.09.2018 Latvian government approves action plan for implementation of Moneyval recommendations
- 26.09.2018 Latvian insurance companies' premiums increase 18% in H1
- 26.09.2018 Leasing portfolio up 19% to EUR 3b in Lithuania in Q2
- 25.09.2018 Lithuania lost almost EUR 1b in VAT revenues in 2016 – EC
- 25.09.2018 Survey: 1/5 of salaried employees in Estonia wish to become entrepreneurs
- 25.09.2018 Regulator approves new natural gas tariffs in Latvia
- 25.09.2018 Share of traffic accidents caused by drivers of uninsured vehicles increases in Riga in 2017
- 25.09.2018 Latvian Control Service's supervisory system to be reorganized