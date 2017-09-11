Electricity prices went down in Baltics over week – Elektrum Lietuva

Electricity prices went down in the three Baltic states over a week, independent power provider Elektrum Lietuva says LETA/BNS.

An increase in power production in the Nord Pool exchange's trading region and the completion of annual maintenance work at Finnish and Swedish nuclear power plants were behind the drop in electricity prices.





The electricity price decreased more in Lithuania than in Latvia and less than in Estonia. The prices went down 15% and 14% in Lithuania and Latvia respectively to 55.03 euros per MWh, and the price dropped to 21% to 43.37 euros in Estonia.





Elektrum Lietuva figures for Sep. 17-23, compared with the previous week, showed that power consumption went down 12% to 426 GWh in the Baltic states. Demand dropped 14% to 120 GWh in Estonia, and 12% to 114 and 192 GWh in Lithuania and Latvia respectively.