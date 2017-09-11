Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania needs to develop its electricity capacity – study
"Within several years, we have to create a favorable investment and
regulatory environment for the development of reliably available efficient
local capacities, not only for generation, but also for load regulation
and for energy storage solutions," Deputy Energy Minister Egidijus
Purlys said.
Scientists at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) presented an
assessment of the adequacy of the Lithuanian energy system by 2030.
They study shows that the challenge of dealing with a capacity shortage
may become particularly acute starting in 2024 due to tightening
environmental requirements and aging generation, the Energy Ministry
said.
This means that managing the gap between growing electricity
consumption and decreasing reliable power generation capacity will be a
key task in the future, it said.
Also, Lithuania will have to ensure the smooth operation of the system
and reliable power supply after its grid is synchronized with
the Continental European network in 2025.
