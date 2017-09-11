Lithuania needs to develop its electricity capacity – study

Lithuania needs to develop its efficient electricity capacity to ensure the reliable operation of its energy system in the future, according a study by the country's scientists, informs LETA/BNS.

"Within several years, we have to create a favorable investment and regulatory environment for the development of reliably available efficient local capacities, not only for generation, but also for load regulation and for energy storage solutions," Deputy Energy Minister Egidijus Purlys said.





Scientists at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) presented an assessment of the adequacy of the Lithuanian energy system by 2030.





They study shows that the challenge of dealing with a capacity shortage may become particularly acute starting in 2024 due to tightening environmental requirements and aging generation, the Energy Ministry said.





This means that managing the gap between growing electricity consumption and decreasing reliable power generation capacity will be a key task in the future, it said.





Also, Lithuania will have to ensure the smooth operation of the system and reliable power supply after its grid is synchronized with the Continental European network in 2025.