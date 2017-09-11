Lithuania's natural gas consumption down 10% in H1 y-o-y

Lithuania's natural gas consumption declined by 9.57% in the first half of 2018 compared with a year ago to 11.58 terawatt-hours (TWh), the energy market regulator said LETA/BNS.

Market participants that import natural gas imported 12.73 TWh of gas during the first half, down by 2.98% y-o-y. Natural gas transit volumes fell by 14.08% to around 14.76 TWh, the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices said in a report.





The weighted average price of natural gas imports stood at 20.82 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the first half, a rise of 3.58% on the time last year.





Natural gas supplies to the retail market decreased by 7.33% y-o-y to about 4.54 TWh. Supplies to non-household consumers declined by 11.71%, but supplies to households increased by 7.23%.





Natural gas suppliers' aggregate revenue from natural gas sales on the retail market grew by 6.52% in the first half from a year ago to 130 mln euros.