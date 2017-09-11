Analytics, Energy, Latvia
Power generation at Latvian hydro power plants down 14.7% y-o-y in seven months
During the first seven months of 2018, power generation at Latvian hydro power plants dropped 14.7% from the same period a year ago, according to the information from the Central Statistical Bureau.
In the first seven months of this year, the hydro power
plants in Latvia generated 2.095 bn kWh of electric power in contrast to 2.456 bn
kWh generated in January-July 2017.
Combined heat-and-power (cogeneration) plants generated
2.212 bn kWh of electric power, up 17% from the first seven months of 2017 when
they generated 2.456 bn kWh of electricity.
Wind farms generated 64 mln kW of electricity in the first
seven months of 2018, down 21% from the same period last year when the wind
farms generated 81 mln kWh of power.
In 2017, hydro power plants in Latvia generated 4.368 bn kWh
of electric power, cogeneration plants produced 2.968 bn kWh and wind farms 153
mln kWh.
