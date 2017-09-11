Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Initial results of power grid synchronization study encouraging – Estonian ecomin
"When it comes to synchronization, we can accept solutions that
ensure a high security of supply for the consumers and do not bring about a
significant price increase. Based on the initial results of the study, we can
say today that it is possible to achieve these prerequisites. The Baltic and
Polish transmission system operators in cooperation with the European Network
of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) must issue a final confirmation to
it," the minister said.
She said that the countries are moving according to the political roadmap
agreed upon by the Baltic and Polish government leaders and the president of
the European Commission in June. According to the agreement, the study carried
out in the summer focused on the most promising solution, which is the
synchronization of the Baltic power grids by using one alternating current and
a direct current connection to be additionally established.
The Baltic and Polish transmission system operators are to soon meet in
order to assess the study completed in summer. Should the results of the study
be approved by the transmission system operators, a working group of the Baltic
Energy Market Interconnection Plan (BEMIP) is to convene mid-September, where
the results of the study will be introduced. Should the BEMIP working group
approve the results of the study, it will be possible to move forward quickly
with the next decisions of the Baltic synchronization project. The indicative
deadline of the project is 2025.
Canete emphasized the importance of synchronizing the power grids of
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with the Central European frequency area and
affirmed continued support for the project.
Synchronization with the European energy system will ensure that Estonia
has a better long-term security of supply of electricity and electrical
security and decrease Estonia's dependency on third countries.
Simson and Canete also discussed topics concerning electricity market
design, national energy and climate plans, gas markets and the EU Gas Market
Directive.
