Initial results of power grid synchronization study encouraging – Estonian ecomin

Estonia's Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson said at a meeting with the EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete on Monday that the results of the study for the synchronization of the Baltic power grids are encouraging, informs LETA/BNS.

"When it comes to synchronization, we can accept solutions that ensure a high security of supply for the consumers and do not bring about a significant price increase. Based on the initial results of the study, we can say today that it is possible to achieve these prerequisites. The Baltic and Polish transmission system operators in cooperation with the European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) must issue a final confirmation to it," the minister said.





She said that the countries are moving according to the political roadmap agreed upon by the Baltic and Polish government leaders and the president of the European Commission in June. According to the agreement, the study carried out in the summer focused on the most promising solution, which is the synchronization of the Baltic power grids by using one alternating current and a direct current connection to be additionally established.





The Baltic and Polish transmission system operators are to soon meet in order to assess the study completed in summer. Should the results of the study be approved by the transmission system operators, a working group of the Baltic Energy Market Interconnection Plan (BEMIP) is to convene mid-September, where the results of the study will be introduced. Should the BEMIP working group approve the results of the study, it will be possible to move forward quickly with the next decisions of the Baltic synchronization project. The indicative deadline of the project is 2025.





Canete emphasized the importance of synchronizing the power grids of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with the Central European frequency area and affirmed continued support for the project.





Synchronization with the European energy system will ensure that Estonia has a better long-term security of supply of electricity and electrical security and decrease Estonia's dependency on third countries.





Simson and Canete also discussed topics concerning electricity market design, national energy and climate plans, gas markets and the EU Gas Market Directive.