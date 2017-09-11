Construction, Ecology, Energy, EU – Baltic States, EU – CIS, Gas
White-tailed eagle’s nest from Nord Stream 2
BC, Tallinn, 31.08.2018.
The construction corridor will be ~55 metres away from the single known white-tailed eagle’s nest near the site.
Eagles are known for their resilience. Documentary evidence from the first Nord Stream project shows us that construction activities did not affect eagles’ behavioural patterns in Germany.
Nevertheless, we have reduced the width of the construction corridor almost threefold to ensure a greater margin between the single nearby eagle’s nest and the work site. We also changed the construction method to reduce sound emission.
In line with best international practices, we have installed six artificial nests in the Kurgalsky peninsula to provide alternative breeding sites for the eagle.
