New LNG shipment to arrive in Lithuania Wednesday

A new shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Norway's Equinor (formerly Statoil) is to come to the port of Klaipeda this wee, reported LETA/BNS.

The cargo is being delivered to Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply, LDT), the Lithuanian company's spokeswoman, Milda Januskeviciene, told LETA/BNS.





According to the vessel positions tracking website Marinetraffic.com, the Arctic Princess last Friday left the Norwegian port of Melkoya, where Equinor has a LNG facility, and is heading for Klaipeda. The LNG tanker is expected to arrive in the Lithuanian port on Wednesday morning.





LDT purchased two LNG cargoes from Equinor in June.





The last time a LNG tanker came to Klaipeda was in late July. It delivered Norwegian gas for Litgas and Achema.