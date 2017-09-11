Energy, Estonia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 30.08.2018, 13:10
Estonia's Harju Elekter to expand production capacity in Lithuania for 2.4 mln euros
Harju Elekter's
Lithuanian subsidiary RIFAS UAB
concluded a contract with construction company Panevezio Statybos Trestas AB for the expansion of its production
facilities in Panevezys. The extension allows for a significant increase in
production capacity to provide products and solutions for the company's
customers in shipbuilding and industry segments, Harju Elekter told the stock exchange.
Construction will start after RIFAS
receives permission for construction, within September 2018 at the latest, and
is expected to be concluded in 2019. The total cost of the contract is 2.4 mln
euros, and the contract includes an option for an additional extension of 800
square meters.
RIFAS UAB, AS Harju Elekter's Lithuanian
subsidiary, belongs to the group since 2003. RIFAS provides contract manufacturing services delivering tailor
made electrotechnical systems for marine and industrial system integrators.
Harju Elekter's main
field of business is the development, manufacturing and sale of equipment
necessary for the distribution and transmission of electric energy. The core
business is supported by a sheet metal plant in Estonia and the development and
leasing of industrial real estate. Harju
Elekter Group's plants in Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Lithuania employ
nearly 750 specialists, and the sales revenue of the group in the first six
months was 59.8 mln euros.
