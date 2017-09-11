Electricity prices rise across Baltics amid dry weather - Elektrum Lietuva

Dry weather and repairs on the NordBalt power link with Sweden last week drove electricity prices in all three Baltic countries higher, with prices in Lithuania and Latvia continuing their climb toward 60 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh), Elektrum Lietuva said LETA/BNS.

Estonia recorded the steepest week-on-week increase in the average price of electricity, by 4.5 % to 54.79 euros per MWh. The average price in Latvia rose by 2 % to 59 euros and that in Lithuania was up by 1.7% to 58.93 euros.





According to Elektrum Lietuva, electricity prices rose across the Nord Pool region.

"The price changes are due to a long term shortage of rainfall and low wind power generation," the independent power supplier said in a press release.





"In Lithuania and Latvia, the price growth is also due to NordBalt repairs," it added.

The Baltic countries' total power consumption edged down by 0.1% on August 20 through 26 from a week earlier to 479.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh).





Lithuania was the only of the three countries to register an increase in consumption, up by 3.4% to 218.8 GWh. Consumption declined by 0.7% to 129.5 GWh in Latvia and by 4.9% to 131.2 GWh in Estonia.