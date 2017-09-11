Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania
Electricity prices rise across Baltics amid dry weather - Elektrum Lietuva
Estonia recorded the steepest week-on-week increase in the
average price of electricity, by 4.5 % to 54.79 euros per MWh. The average
price in Latvia rose by 2 % to 59 euros and that in Lithuania was up by 1.7% to
58.93 euros.
According to Elektrum
Lietuva, electricity prices rose across the Nord Pool region.
"The price changes are due to a long term shortage of
rainfall and low wind power generation," the independent power supplier
said in a press release.
"In Lithuania and Latvia, the price growth is also due
to NordBalt repairs," it added.
The Baltic countries' total power consumption edged down by
0.1% on August 20 through 26 from a week earlier to 479.5 gigawatt-hours
(GWh).
Lithuania was the only of the three countries to register an
increase in consumption, up by 3.4% to 218.8 GWh. Consumption declined by 0.7%
to 129.5 GWh in Latvia and by 4.9% to 131.2 GWh in Estonia.
