Paldiski hydroelectric power station to possibly get building permit by 2020

The 500-megawatt pumped-storage hydroelectric power station that is planned to be built in the town of Paldiski in northwestern Estonia could get necessary approval by the start of 2020, hopes the leader of the project to cost 350 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS.

"No problems or issues were raised during a public meeting of the strategic environmental impact assessment by the authorities that were asked for opinions, therefore in essence it is correct that a green light can be given, but formal proceedings still lie ahead," Peep Siitam, a board member of Energiasalv Pakri, told.





The plan is to build a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station for electricity production and balancing. The total capacity of the plant would be up to 500 MW.





According to Siitam, he hopes to get a construction permit by the start of 2020. He added that at the same time with applying for a construction permit, the company would look for strategic investors who are interested in building such a structure.





A strategic partner of Energiasalv Pakri for developing the planned plant is Alexela Group and a third of the company is owned by the major owner of Nelja Energia, Norway's Vardar AS.





A member of the board of Alexela Group, Marti Haal, told the daily Postimees last year that the construction is to last about eight years.