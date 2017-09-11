Energy, Investments, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 23.08.2018, 13:41
Paldiski hydroelectric power station to possibly get building permit by 2020
"No problems or issues were raised during a public meeting of the
strategic environmental impact assessment by the authorities that were asked
for opinions, therefore in essence it is correct that a green light can be
given, but formal proceedings still lie ahead," Peep Siitam, a
board member of Energiasalv Pakri,
told.
The plan is to build a pumped-storage hydroelectric power station for
electricity production and balancing. The total capacity of the plant would be
up to 500 MW.
According to Siitam, he hopes to get a construction permit by the start
of 2020. He added that at the same time with applying for a construction
permit, the company would look for strategic investors who are interested in
building such a structure.
A strategic partner of Energiasalv
Pakri for developing the planned plant is Alexela Group and a third of the company is owned by the major
owner of Nelja Energia, Norway's Vardar AS.
A member of the board of Alexela
Group, Marti Haal, told the daily Postimees last year that the construction is to last about eight
years.
