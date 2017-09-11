Lithuanian energy minister off to Germany to discuss Ignalina N-plant, green energy

As part of Lithuania's efforts to negotiate more favorable EU funding for the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant (INPP) closure, Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas is starting a two-day visit to Frankfurt to brief German politicians on the progress in decommissioning the facility, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: ebrd.com

"Lithuania has already begun negotiations with member states on further funding for the INPP closure. Lithuania's progress in decommissioning the Ignalina plant will be presented at the meetings, as Germany's support in securing further financing for the closure is very important for Lithuania," Aurelija Vernickaite, the minister's spokeswoman, told.





Vaiciunas will also discuss green energy issues during his visit to the German state of Hesse, the spokeswoman said.

"Lithuania plans to run auctions for the development of renewable energy as early as next year, and German companies will be invited to participate in them," she said.





The minister will also take part in a conference to review Lithuania's experience in energy security, particularly in liquefied natural gas.





The European Commission proposes to allocate 552 mln euros for the Ignalina decommissioning in 2021 through 2027, well below the 780 mln euros sought by the Lithuanian government.

It also proposes to increase Lithuania's co-financing share, which stands at 14% in the EU's current budget.