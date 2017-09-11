Energy, Lithuania, Nuclear power plant
Lithuanian energy minister off to Germany to discuss Ignalina N-plant, green energy
"Lithuania has already begun negotiations with member states on
further funding for the INPP closure. Lithuania's progress in decommissioning
the Ignalina plant will be presented at the meetings, as Germany's support in
securing further financing for the closure is very important for
Lithuania," Aurelija Vernickaite, the minister's spokeswoman, told.
Vaiciunas will also discuss green energy issues during his visit to the German state of Hesse, the spokeswoman said.
"Lithuania plans to run auctions for the development of
renewable energy as early as next year, and German companies will be invited to
participate in them," she said.
The minister will also take part in a conference to review
Lithuania's experience in energy security, particularly in liquefied natural
gas.
The European Commission proposes to allocate 552 mln euros for the
Ignalina decommissioning in 2021 through 2027, well below the 780 mln euros
sought by the Lithuanian government.
It also proposes to increase Lithuania's co-financing share, which
stands at 14% in the EU's current budget.
