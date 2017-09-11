Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Estonia's electricity production climbs 7% on year in July
The output of renewable energy grew 15% year over year to
115 gigawatt-hours. The amount of energy produced from biomass and biogas
increased by almost a quarter, whereas the production of wind energy moved
down 2%. Production of hydro energy was effectively not reflected in
Estonia's energy balance in July. Of the entire amount of renewable energy
produced, 29% was produced from wind and 69% from biomass and biogas.
Renewable energy made up 17% of the energy consumed by
Estonian consumers during the month.
Commercial import of electricity halved to 136 GWh and
commercial export of electricity declined by almost a quarter to 351 GWh. Of
the imported electricity 86% arrived via the Estonia-Finland interconnections
and the remainder from Latvia.
Of commercial exports 73% went to Latvia and 27% to Finland.
Estonia's electricity balance was positive by 216 GWh in
July.
Electricity production in Latvia grew 4% to 374 GWh and
production in Lithuania was up 15% at 186 GWh. Latvia's consumption grew 6% to
569 GWh and consumption by consumers in Lithuania was up by one-fifth at 959
GWh.
The Baltic region ran an electricity deficit of 753 GWh in
June.
In the Nordic countries, or Finland, Sweden, Norway and
Denmark, the electricity balance ran a deficit of 509 GWh. Year over year,
production of electricity declined 8 % while consumption grew 1%.
