Estonia's electricity production climbs 7% on year in July

Production of electricity in Estonia in July grew 7 % compared with July 2017 to 822 gigawatt-hours, while consumption increased 6% to 606 gigawatt-hours, the transmission system operator Elering said on Wednesday.

The output of renewable energy grew 15% year over year to 115 gigawatt-hours. The amount of energy produced from biomass and biogas increased by almost a quarter, whereas the production of wind energy moved down 2%. Production of hydro energy was effectively not reflected in Estonia's energy balance in July. Of the entire amount of renewable energy produced, 29% was produced from wind and 69% from biomass and biogas.





Renewable energy made up 17% of the energy consumed by Estonian consumers during the month.





Commercial import of electricity halved to 136 GWh and commercial export of electricity declined by almost a quarter to 351 GWh. Of the imported electricity 86% arrived via the Estonia-Finland interconnections and the remainder from Latvia.





Of commercial exports 73% went to Latvia and 27% to Finland.





Estonia's electricity balance was positive by 216 GWh in July.





Electricity production in Latvia grew 4% to 374 GWh and production in Lithuania was up 15% at 186 GWh. Latvia's consumption grew 6% to 569 GWh and consumption by consumers in Lithuania was up by one-fifth at 959 GWh.





The Baltic region ran an electricity deficit of 753 GWh in June.





In the Nordic countries, or Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, the electricity balance ran a deficit of 509 GWh. Year over year, production of electricity declined 8 % while consumption grew 1%.