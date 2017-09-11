Baltic, Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania's Amber Grid 1H profits down 40% to EUR 6.5 mln
Lithuania's state-run gas transmission company Amber Grid posted a net profit of 6.5 mln euros in the first half of this year, down 40.4% from 10.9 mln euros last year.
Turnover
grew 16% to 27.4 mln euros, the company said via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock
exchange.
EBITDA
dropped to 13.9 mln euros from 20.3 mln euros.
Amber Grid's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange's Secondary List.
