All offered LNG sold during GET Baltic auction

he whole offered amount of LNG – 110GWh – has been sold during the first auction of this kind, natural gas market operator GET Baltic said LETA/BNS on Friday.

Natural gas wholesalers from all three Baltic states were interested in the LNG offered by LNG supply and trade company Litgas and it was sold to one of them for 22.52 euros per MWh.





After the winning bidder and Litgas sign a contract, the gas will be supplied in August-September.





Gintaras Buzkys, chief business development officer at GET Baltic, said the first public auction of this kind in the Baltic states was successful. Litgas CEO Tadas Adomaitis says the company is satisfied with the auction result and a smooth and transparent transaction under the best conditions.





The sold LNG was part of a LNG shipment brought in July (around 40,000 cubic meters of LNG, or around 270 GWh).