Baltic, Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 10.08.2018, 19:35
All offered LNG sold during GET Baltic auction
BC, Vilnius, 10.08.2018.Print version
he whole offered amount of LNG – 110GWh – has been sold during the first auction of this kind, natural gas market operator GET Baltic said LETA/BNS on Friday.
Natural gas wholesalers from all three Baltic states were interested in the LNG offered by LNG supply and trade company Litgas and it was sold to one of them for 22.52 euros per MWh.
After the winning bidder and Litgas sign a contract, the gas will be supplied in August-September.
Gintaras Buzkys, chief business development officer at GET Baltic, said the first public auction of this kind in the Baltic states was successful. Litgas CEO Tadas Adomaitis says the company is satisfied with the auction result and a smooth and transparent transaction under the best conditions.
The sold LNG was part of a LNG shipment brought in July (around 40,000 cubic meters of LNG, or around 270 GWh).
Other articles:
- 10.08.2018 На аукционе СПГ в Литве продано все предложенное количество газа
- 10.08.2018 Уровень безработицы в Литве во II квартале этого года составил 5,9%
- 10.08.2018 Ukraine hoping to extend Kiev-Riga train route to Tallinn
- 10.08.2018 In July 2018, prices for the total industrial production in Lithuania sold increased by 1 %
- 10.08.2018 The unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 5.9% in 2Q 2018
- 10.08.2018 Lietuvos energija хочет приобрести три ветряных парка Stemma Group
- 10.08.2018 Lietuvos Energija buying three wind farms from Stemma Group
- 10.08.2018 More people came to Lithuania than left in July
- 10.08.2018 Specialized Latvian bank FinnQ entering Lithuania
- 10.08.2018 Lithuania hopes to get EUR 70 mln from new heavy vehicle tax