Energy, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Lithuania
Thursday, 09.08.2018, 17:22
Lithuania's Amber Grid extends deadline for GIPL contractor tender
The company announced on Thursday that the deadline had been extended until Aug. 22, and the winner would be announced early next year.
Amber Grid's international tender, launched in July, for the purchase of steel pipes for GIPL is closing on Aug. 24.
Amber Grid says the construction of the interconnection in the Lithuanian territory should start in the second quarter of 2019 following the completion of international procurement procedures.
Amber Grid and its Polish partner, Gaz-System, in late May signed a grid connection agreement, the final agreement needed for starting construction.
It was estimated earlier that the GIPL project would cost almost 560 mln euros in total, including 136 million euros in Lithuania where 165 kilometers of the pipeline are to be located.
The project's scheduled completion date has been pushed back by two years and a half to late 2021.
