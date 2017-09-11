Ecology, Energy, Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 15:39
Lithuanian watchdog okays merger of Nelja Energia, Eesti Energia renewable energy arm
The
permission to continue concentration was issued Sunday on the basis of a
request received on July 5.
The
competition authority of Latvia endorsed the deal on July 11, while the
competition watchdog of Estonia in mid-July asked for extra time to handle the
request.
Eesti Energia is buying Nelja
Energia for 289 mln euros and will also take over Nelja Energia's liabilities worth 204 mln euros. It is acquiring Nelja Energia from Norway's Vardar and other investors.
Lithuania's
state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija
also vied for Nelja Energia.
Nelja Energia, operating under the 4energia brand, has 17 wind turbines with a total installed
capacity of 287 megawatts. The company also holds minority stakes in two biogas
and heat cogeneration plants in Estonia and owns a pellet plant and a
cogeneration plant in Latvia.
After the
acquisition of Nelja Energia, the
renewable energy output of Enefit Green
will almost triple from the present 0.4 terawatt-hours to more than one
terawatt-hour. In 2017, Enefit Green
produced 372 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy.
Enefit Green owns four wind farms with a total
installed capacity of 111 megawatts, three cogeneration plants in Estonia and
Latvia, one hydroelectric power plant and one solar power plant. Enefit Green produces energy from wind,
biomass, water, mixed household waste, and sun.
