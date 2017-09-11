Support to green energy must drop from 1% to 0.3% of GDP – Aseradens

Support to green energy producers must decrease from the current 1% of GDP to 0.3% of GDP like in Latvia’s neighbor countries, informs LETA refferinf to the Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens.

The minister indicated that as it acceded to the European Union (EU), Latvia assumed obligations requiring to support the generation of renewable energy. Aseradens admitted that the system of mandatory electricity purchases created in order to support the green energy producers was a macroeconomic mistake.





“It has cost us more than EUR 2 billion, while other countries did it at much smaller costs,” Aseradens said. The Economics Ministry’s data shows that the net costs of the mandatory purchase system in 2017 totaled EUR 266.3 mln, or 1% of Latvia’s GDP. The economics minister believes that government support to green energy should not exceed 0.3% of GDP.





“Latvia’s mandatory purchase system is much more expensive than the neighbor countries’. In Latvia, subsidies to electricity producers make up 1% of GDP, whereas in Estonia these are 0.3% of GDP,” Aseradens said, adding that Latvia aims to reduce the green energy support to Estonia’s level which is seen as optimal.





As reported, Aseradens announced today that the mandatory procurement component in electricity rates could be scrapped in three years.





The proposal was supported at a meeting of a task force that had been analyzing the prospects of liquidating the mandatory procurement component for the last several months.

In order to liquidate the mandatory procurement component, the Economics Ministry proposes renewing subsidized electricity tax of 15% in 2019 and introducing new requirements on biogas plants. The Economics Ministry is also proposing to introduce the so-called "green certificate", which electricity producers will sell to electricity traders.





As reported, the government approved setting up the task force for liquidation of the mandatory procurement component on April 17 of this year. The task force is headed by Aseradens, while the Economics Ministry's State Secretary Eriks Eglitis is the task force's deputy head.





The task force includes experts from several ministries and representatives from Latvian Employers' Confederation, Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Foreign Investors' Council and other organizations. It was tasked with preparing an action plan for the liquidation of mandatory procurement component by August 1.