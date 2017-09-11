Energy, Energy Market, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 02.08.2018, 15:05
Support to green energy must drop from 1% to 0.3% of GDP – Aseradens
The
minister indicated that as it acceded to the European Union (EU), Latvia
assumed obligations requiring to support the generation of renewable energy.
Aseradens admitted that the system of mandatory electricity purchases created
in order to support the green energy producers was a macroeconomic mistake.
“It has
cost us more than EUR 2 billion, while other countries did it at much smaller
costs,” Aseradens said. The Economics Ministry’s data shows that the net costs
of the mandatory purchase system in 2017 totaled EUR 266.3 mln, or 1% of
Latvia’s GDP. The economics minister believes that government support to green
energy should not exceed 0.3% of GDP.
“Latvia’s
mandatory purchase system is much more expensive than the neighbor countries’.
In Latvia, subsidies to electricity producers make up 1% of GDP, whereas in
Estonia these are 0.3% of GDP,” Aseradens said, adding that Latvia aims to
reduce the green energy support to Estonia’s level which is seen as optimal.
As
reported, Aseradens announced today that the mandatory procurement component in
electricity rates could be scrapped in three years.
The
proposal was supported at a meeting of a task force that had been analyzing the
prospects of liquidating the mandatory procurement component for the last
several months.
In order to
liquidate the mandatory procurement component, the Economics Ministry proposes
renewing subsidized electricity tax of 15% in 2019 and introducing new
requirements on biogas plants. The Economics Ministry is also proposing to
introduce the so-called "green certificate", which electricity
producers will sell to electricity traders.
As
reported, the government approved setting up the task force for liquidation of
the mandatory procurement component on April 17 of this year. The task force is
headed by Aseradens, while the Economics Ministry's State Secretary Eriks Eglitis is the task force's
deputy head.
The task
force includes experts from several ministries and representatives from Latvian
Employers' Confederation, Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Foreign
Investors' Council and other organizations. It was tasked with preparing an
action plan for the liquidation of mandatory procurement component by August 1.
- 02.08.2018 Association determined to conclude general collective agreement on minimum wage in food service industry
- 02.08.2018 SEB Banka extends EUR 418 mln in corporate loans in H1
- 02.08.2018 GE paid EUR 106 mln in penalties to Eesti Energia for Auvere power plant delay
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reorganization of several universities
- 02.08.2018 Talks under way on reducing VAT on food services to 12%
- 02.08.2018 Эксперт: почему необходимо проверять электропроводку?
- 02.08.2018 Turnover of Telia Latvia telecommunications company down 3.4% in 2017
- 02.08.2018 Latvian banking sector has gotten rid of undesirable shell companies – regulator
- 02.08.2018 Pasazieru Vilciens plans to introduce interval timetable, carry up to 25 mln passengers a year
- 02.08.2018 Эксперт: страхование жизни – это не подготовка к смерти