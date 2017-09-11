Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
Lithuanian energy distribution co ESO's Jan-Jun revenue up 0.4 % to EUR 309 mln
Lithuania's electricity and natural gas distribution company Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) said in a stock exchange release that its revenue for January through June 2018 edged up by 0.4 % y-o-y to 309 mln euros.
Adjusted EBITDA for the six months rose by 11.9% from a year
earlier to 84.3 mln euros, the company said.
ESO said that business customers' growing electricity needs
help it to maintain stable revenue despite lower electricity and natural
gas rates.
The company attributed the EBITDA growth to more efficient
operations and increased investment in the renewal and upgrading of the
grids.
The state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) owns 94.98% of shares
in ESO, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius
stock exchange.
