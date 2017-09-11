Lithuanian energy distribution co ESO's Jan-Jun revenue up 0.4 % to EUR 309 mln

Lithuania's electricity and natural gas distribution company Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO) said in a stock exchange release that its revenue for January through June 2018 edged up by 0.4 % y-o-y to 309 mln euros.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months rose by 11.9% from a year earlier to 84.3 mln euros, the company said.





ESO said that business customers' growing electricity needs help it to maintain stable revenue despite lower electricity and natural gas rates.





The company attributed the EBITDA growth to more efficient operations and increased investment in the renewal and upgrading of the grids.





The state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) owns 94.98% of shares in ESO, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.