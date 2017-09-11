Baltic, Energy, Gas, Gas Market , Lithuania
GET Baltic to announce first LNG auction
GET Baltic
director Giedre Kurme says the
auction will be announce by Thursday at the latest, and it will be
international.
"It will be the first auction. We want to attract as
many market participants as possible and it's also interesting for market
participants from out neighboring countries of Latvia and Estonia. (…) We will
inform the whole Baltic market," she said.
Lithuania's National Commission for Energy Control and
Prices last Thursday coordinated the GET Baltic auction's conditions and a
surplus of 110GWh of LNG will be sold during it.
Litgas director general
Tadas Adomaitis said earlier the LNG
surplus remained after the LNG terminal's users bought less gas.
The minimum annual LNG amount Litgas needs to import and re-gasify via the Klaipeda LNG terminal
to ensure minimum and efficient operations stands at around 560,000 cubic
meters of LNG or around 325 mln cubic meters in the gas form.
