GET Baltic to announce first LNG auction

Natural gas market operator GET Baltic is set to announce the first LNG auction as LNG supply and trade company Litgas wants to auction some of its LNG, informed LETA/BNS.

GET Baltic director Giedre Kurme says the auction will be announce by Thursday at the latest, and it will be international.





"It will be the first auction. We want to attract as many market participants as possible and it's also interesting for market participants from out neighboring countries of Latvia and Estonia. (…) We will inform the whole Baltic market," she said.





Lithuania's National Commission for Energy Control and Prices last Thursday coordinated the GET Baltic auction's conditions and a surplus of 110GWh of LNG will be sold during it.





Litgas director general Tadas Adomaitis said earlier the LNG surplus remained after the LNG terminal's users bought less gas.





The minimum annual LNG amount Litgas needs to import and re-gasify via the Klaipeda LNG terminal to ensure minimum and efficient operations stands at around 560,000 cubic meters of LNG or around 325 mln cubic meters in the gas form.