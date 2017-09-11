Estonia's electricity production falls 20% in June

Production of electricity in Estonia in June fell percent compared with June 2017 to 696 gigawatt-hours, while consumption grew 3% to 601 gigawatt-hours, informs LETA/BNS.

According to the transmission system operator Elering, production of electric energy from non-renewable sources fell 23% to 576 GWh and of renewable resources 1% to 120 GWh.





Commercial import of electricity grew 41% year over year to 280 GWh and commercial export of electricity fell by 21% to 378 GWh. Of the imported electricity 270 GWh arrived via the Estonia-Finland interconnections and 10 GWh percent from Latvia.





Of exports 357 GWh went to Latvia and 22 GWh to Finland.





In the Baltics as a whole 1,201 GWh of electricity was produced and 2,066 GWh consumed in June. The Baltic region ran an electricity deficit of 865 GWh in June.





In the Nordic countries, or Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, electricity production totaled 26,352 GWh and consumption 26,183 GWh, therefore the surplus totaled 169 GWh.