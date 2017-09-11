Energy, Energy Market, Estonia
Estonia's electricity production falls 20% in June
According
to the transmission system operator Elering,
production of electric energy from non-renewable sources fell 23% to 576 GWh
and of renewable resources 1% to 120 GWh.
Commercial
import of electricity grew 41% year over year to 280 GWh and commercial export
of electricity fell by 21% to 378 GWh. Of the imported electricity 270 GWh
arrived via the Estonia-Finland interconnections and 10 GWh percent from
Latvia.
Of exports 357 GWh went to Latvia and 22 GWh to Finland.
In the
Baltics as a whole 1,201 GWh of electricity was produced and 2,066 GWh consumed
in June. The Baltic region ran an electricity deficit of 865 GWh in June.
In the
Nordic countries, or Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, electricity
production totaled 26,352 GWh and consumption 26,183 GWh, therefore the surplus
totaled 169 GWh.
