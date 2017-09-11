Energy, Gas, Latvia
Latvijas Gaze council to see changes in October
The extraordinary shareholders meeting will be held at the request of the
company’s shareholder, Russian natural gas concern Gazprom.
Latvijas Gaze
represenative Esmeralda Balode-Buraka told that the shareholders’
meeting has been convenced because Gazprom
wishes to replace one of its council members.
The total number of shares and voting shares in the company is
39,900,000. Gazprom holds 34% of
shares, Marguerite Gas holds 28.97%, Uniper Ruhrgas International GmbH holds
18.26%, Itera Latvija holds 16%, and
2.77% belong to other shareholders.
Latvijas Gaze turned
over EUR 281.571 mln in audited turnover and made a EUR 24.217 mln in profit in
2017. At the beginning of 2017, the company was split up, creating gas storage
and transmission operator Conexus Baltic
Grid, and Gaso, a subsidiary in
charge of gas distribution, was founded at the end of 2017.
