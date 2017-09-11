Latvijas Gaze council to see changes in October

An extraordinary shareholders meeting of Latvijas Gaze natural gas utility will convene on October 3 to decide on changes in the company’s council, according to the company’s statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, informs LETA.

The extraordinary shareholders meeting will be held at the request of the company’s shareholder, Russian natural gas concern Gazprom.





Latvijas Gaze represenative Esmeralda Balode-Buraka told that the shareholders’ meeting has been convenced because Gazprom wishes to replace one of its council members.





The total number of shares and voting shares in the company is 39,900,000. Gazprom holds 34% of shares, Marguerite Gas holds 28.97%, Uniper Ruhrgas International GmbH holds 18.26%, Itera Latvija holds 16%, and 2.77% belong to other shareholders.





Latvijas Gaze turned over EUR 281.571 mln in audited turnover and made a EUR 24.217 mln in profit in 2017. At the beginning of 2017, the company was split up, creating gas storage and transmission operator Conexus Baltic Grid, and Gaso, a subsidiary in charge of gas distribution, was founded at the end of 2017.