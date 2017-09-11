Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States
Warm weather ups power prices in Baltics, supplier says
Warm and dry weather and stoppages at Finnish power plants increased electricity prices in the Baltic states last week, independent power supplier Elektrum Lietuva says LETA/BNS.
The average price of electricity grew 0.7% in the three
Baltic states. It was up 0.72% to EUR 54.48 per MWh in Lithuania and Latvia,
and grew 0.73% to EUR 54.11 in Estonia.
Power prices have been rising in the regions since the star
of the month, experts say.
According to Elektrum Lietuvos, power consumption dropped
0.6% to 470.2 GWh on Jul. 16-22 in the region. It grew 1.8% to 220.6 GWh in
Lithuania, inched down 0.1% to 126.2 GWh in Latvia and dropped 5% to 123.5
GWh in Estonia.
The Baltic states produced 64 % of power for their needs
last week, with 57 and 21% produced in Latvia and Lithuania respectively. And
power production exceeded consumption by 46% in Estonia.
