Lithuania's LDT sells LNG shipment to Shell

Lithuania's natural gas supply and trade company Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply, LDT), part of the Lithuanian state-run energy group Lietuvos Energija, has sold a LNG shipment to the Netherlands' Shell, one of the largest gas trading companies in the world, informs LETA/BNS.

The fact was confirmed by LDT director general Mantas Mikalajunas.





„The gas was loaded from LDT's reserve from the FSRU Independence to the bunkering vessel Cardissa and taken to Klaipedos Nafta's above-ground LNG distribution station," he told.





Data from marinetraffic.com shows that Cardissa arrived in Klaipeda around 6 a.m, on Monday.

In June, LDT purchased LNG shipments. The company did not name the supplier but BNS had information that it was Norway's Statoil which also supplies gas to Lithuanian gas imports company Litgas.





The first shipment arrived in Lithuania early June, and the second is due in late August.

Last year, LDT bought LNG from US companies Cheniere Marketing International and Koch Supply & Trading as well as Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa and later sold three shipments to Shell.