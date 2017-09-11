Energy, Energy Market, Lithuania
Lithuania's LDT sells LNG shipment to Shell
The fact was confirmed by LDT director general Mantas Mikalajunas.
„The gas was loaded from LDT's reserve from the FSRU Independence to the
bunkering vessel Cardissa and taken
to Klaipedos Nafta's above-ground LNG
distribution station," he told.
Data from marinetraffic.com shows that Cardissa arrived in Klaipeda around 6 a.m, on Monday.
In June, LDT purchased LNG shipments. The company did not name the
supplier but BNS had information that it was Norway's Statoil which also supplies gas to Lithuanian gas imports company Litgas.
The first shipment arrived in Lithuania early June, and the second is due
in late August.
Last year, LDT bought LNG from US companies Cheniere Marketing International and Koch Supply & Trading as well as Spain's Gas Natural Fenosa and later sold three shipments to Shell.
