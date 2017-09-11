Lithuanian Danpower Baltic earned EUR 3.5 mln euros last year

Lithuanian-German energy company Danpower Baltic earned 3.501 mln euros in consolidated net profits last year, up 73% from 2.024 mln euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: danpowerbaltic.lt

The company's consolidated revenue grew 50.1% to 28.186 mln euros, according to its 2017 report to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





The group's main company with the same name suffered a net loss of 212,000 euros, compared to a net profit of 3.801 mln euros in 2016. And the company's turnover dropped 11.6% to 2.769 mln euros.





Danpower Baltic paid out 2.598 mln euros in dividends to its shareholders. Germany's Danpower and Geco Investicijos, owned by Augustinas Rakauskas and Arturas Rakauskas, one of the owners of Kesko Senukai, and their partner Alvydas Zabolis, have 50% of Danpower Baltic each.





The group owns 6 biofuel boiler-houses in Kaunas, Vilnius and Joniskis and a cogeneration plant in Kaunas.