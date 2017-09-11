Estonia: Merko for EUR 1.3 mln to build two substations to power Balticconnector

AS Merko Infra, a subsidiary of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, transmission system operator Elering AS and electric power distribution company Elekrilevi OU, which participated in joint tenders, entered into a contract for the construction of the Kiini 110-kilovolt substation and the expansion of the Paldiski 110-kilovolt substation, from which the compression stations of the Estonian-Finnish gas connection Balticconnector will receive power, informs LETA/BNS.

The Puiatu compression station will receive power from the Kiini substation, while the Paldiski compression station will be powered by the Paldiski substation. As a result of the works, the security of supply of electricity will increase in both areas, as the transformers of the substations in addition to maintaining the compression stations of Balticconnector will also be used for supplying electricity to final consumers, Elering said.





Altogether four offers were made in the public tenders organized as joint tenders of Elering and Elektrilevi. Merko Infra AS was deemed successful in both tenders. Elering is to build the high voltage portion at the substations, while Elektrilevi is to build the medium voltage portion.





The total cost of the construction of the Kiini substation for Elering will be one million euros, and the cost of the expansion of the Paldiski substation is 300,000 euros, the total cost of the contracts is 1.7 mln euros and 540,000 euros, respectively. Work is scheduled to be completed in June 2019 at the Paldiski substation and in July 2019 at the Kiini substation.





Balticconnector, a 150-kilometer pipeline to connect the national gas networks of Estonia and Finland, starts from near Kiili in Harju County, passes the city of Keila and enters the sea in Paldiski, near the planned LNG terminal. On the Finnish side, the gas pipeline will reach mainland in Inkoo and will join the Finnish gas network in Siuntio. The European Union will co-finance the Balticconnector project in the extent of 75% of the cost.