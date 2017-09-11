Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States
Estonia: Merko for EUR 1.3 mln to build two substations to power Balticconnector
The Puiatu compression station will receive power from the Kiini substation, while
the Paldiski compression station will be powered by the Paldiski
substation. As a result of the works, the security of supply of electricity
will increase in both areas, as the transformers of the substations in addition
to maintaining the compression stations of Balticconnector
will also be used for supplying electricity to final consumers, Elering said.
Altogether four offers were made in the public tenders organized as joint
tenders of Elering and Elektrilevi. Merko Infra AS was deemed successful in both tenders. Elering is to build the high voltage
portion at the substations, while Elektrilevi
is to build the medium voltage portion.
The total cost of the construction of the Kiini substation for Elering
will be one million euros, and the cost of the expansion of the Paldiski
substation is 300,000 euros, the total cost of the contracts is 1.7 mln euros
and 540,000 euros, respectively. Work is scheduled to be completed in June 2019
at the Paldiski substation and in July 2019 at the Kiini substation.
Balticconnector, a
150-kilometer pipeline to connect the national gas networks of Estonia and
Finland, starts from near Kiili in Harju County, passes the city of Keila and
enters the sea in Paldiski, near the planned LNG terminal. On the Finnish side, the gas pipeline will reach
mainland in Inkoo and will join the Finnish gas network in Siuntio. The
European Union will co-finance the Balticconnector
project in the extent of 75% of the cost.
